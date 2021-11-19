Joburg matric pupil survives kidnapping attempt while walking to school

The incident happened close to Lyndhurst Primary School.

“However, she reportedly fought the armed men off and screamed which alerted bystanders and scared the suspects into fleeing the scene.

“A staff member, who happened to pass the location where the incident took place, safely accompanied her to school,” Mabona said.

He said the pupil has received trauma counselling from the department’s psychosocial unit.

The matter was reported to the Sandringham police station.

Earlier this week, two grade 10 pupils from a high school in Waverley, Pretoria, were found unharmed after they were allegedly kidnapped and drugged after school.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Mamelodi East, when one of the pupils visited a fellow pupil after school and accompanied her to the local clinic, Mabona said.

The pupils were allegedly attacked by two men in a Mini Cooper, who allegedly forced them into the vehicle and coerced them into taking drugs.

Mabona said once the girls were in a disoriented state after taking drugs, the men drove with them to their homes and demanded that they steal laptops and cellphones for them.

After fulfilling this demand, the men drove the girls to a mall, and they managed to escape.

“We are devastated to learn of another learner kidnapping ordeal in the province this week, but we are glad that this particular attempt failed. Indeed, we must applaud the concerned citizens who managed to intervene and assist our learner.

“In a meeting which we held today, with our SGB associations, we agreed that all screening and scanning procedures must be done inside the school premises with immediate effect,” education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.

