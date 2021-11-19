KZN municipality denied application for wage increase exemption

The SA Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) has dismissed another local government salary and wage exemption application, this time from the Uthukela district municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

In an outcome passed on Wednesday, the bargaining council dismissed the municipality’s application on the basis that it was frivolous.

The bargaining council also ordered the municipality to pay the costs of the SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu), which opposed the application.

The decision by the council follows the dismissal on Monday of an application by the City of Cape Town to be exempted from implementing the recent local government salary wage agreement concluded on September 15.

The district municipality, like the City of Cape Town, wanted exemption from the clauses which gave employees a 3.5% salary increase with effect from July 1, and one-off payments of R4,000 for workers earning R12,500 or less, and R3,000 for employees earning R12,501 or more.