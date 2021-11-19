LISTEN | Captain Underpants: The man beneath the Speedo
19 November 2021 - 12:41
Daron Mann talks to Jack Denton, who boldly bent over to have his Speedo signed by Bok skipper Siya Kolisi in Scotland.
Denton hails from the Eastern Cape and attended Kingswood College in Makhanda.
His brother, David Denton, also an old Kingswoodian, played rugby for Scotland 42 times.
