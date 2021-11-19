South Africa

LISTEN | Captain Underpants: The man beneath the Speedo

19 November 2021 - 12:41 By DispatchLIVE
A still image captured from the video showing Springbok captain Siya Kolisi signing a fan's SA flag-themed Speedo.
Image: SUPPLIED

Daron Mann talks to Jack Denton, who boldly bent over to have his Speedo signed by Bok skipper Siya Kolisi in Scotland.

Denton hails from the Eastern Cape and attended Kingswood College in Makhanda.

His brother, David Denton, also an old Kingswoodian, played rugby for Scotland 42 times.

