Man out on bail for 'impersonating police' bust again with uniforms and signal jammer

A man released on bail after being charged with impersonating a police officer and attempted truck hijacking was arrested again on Wednesday for being in possession of a signal jammer, SAPS and metro police uniforms.

The bust was the latest in a crackdown against "blue-light robbers" and people using police uniforms to commit robberies in Gauteng.

More than 50 people have been arrested in the province since March 2021 on charges including impersonating a police officer, possession of police uniforms and equipment, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and hijacking vehicles and trucks.

Johannesburg North crime intelligence sent information to highway patrol members on Wednesday about a suspect in possession of a police uniform and allegedly involved in truck hijackings in Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said that during a raid in Ivory Park Ext 13 in Ekurhuleni, SAPS and Tshwane metro police uniforms, three AK47 rifle magazines, two R1 rifle magazines, one pistol magazine, more than 100 rounds of ammunition and a signal jammer were seized.

“The suspect was arrested and charged with possession of a signal jammer, possession of SAPS and metro police uniforms, and possession of unlicensed ammunition,” said Sello.

Upon preliminary profiling of the suspect, it was discovered that he was on bail after being charged with impersonating a police officer, attempted truck hijacking, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela welcomed the arrest.

“We have declared to the inhabitants of Gauteng during the launch of safer festive season operations that, together with our partners, we will tighten the operating space for criminals,” he said.

“Trio crimes, including hijackings, are violent in nature and we have to reduce them drastically. We are starting to see successes due to more vehicles on our highways, thanks to the Gauteng government’s recent donation of high-performance vehicles.”

