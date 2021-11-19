South Africa

Man out on bail for 'impersonating police' bust again with uniforms and signal jammer

19 November 2021 - 10:34
Items seized during a police raid on Wednesday.
Items seized during a police raid on Wednesday.
Image: SAPS

A man released on bail after being charged with impersonating a police officer and attempted truck hijacking was arrested again on Wednesday for being in possession of a signal jammer, SAPS and metro police uniforms.

The bust was the latest in a crackdown against "blue-light robbers" and people using police uniforms to commit robberies in Gauteng. 

More than 50 people have been arrested in the province since March 2021 on charges including impersonating a police officer, possession of police uniforms and equipment, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and hijacking vehicles and trucks.

Johannesburg North crime intelligence sent information to highway patrol members on Wednesday about a suspect in possession of a police uniform and allegedly involved in truck hijackings in Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said that during a raid in Ivory Park Ext 13 in Ekurhuleni, SAPS and Tshwane metro police uniforms, three AK47 rifle magazines, two R1 rifle magazines, one pistol magazine, more than 100 rounds of ammunition and a signal jammer were seized.

“The suspect was arrested and charged with possession of a signal jammer, possession of SAPS and metro police uniforms, and possession of unlicensed ammunition,” said Sello.

Upon preliminary profiling of the suspect, it was discovered that he was on bail after being charged with impersonating a police officer, attempted truck hijacking, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela welcomed the arrest.

“We have declared to the inhabitants of Gauteng during the launch of safer festive season operations that, together with our partners, we will tighten the operating space for criminals,” he said.

“Trio crimes, including hijackings, are violent in nature and we have to reduce them drastically. We are starting to see successes due to more vehicles on our highways, thanks to the Gauteng government’s recent donation of high-performance vehicles.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Hilarious or 'insensitive'? City of Joburg Twitter account catches heat for road safety meme

While many found it hilarious, others said it made light of crime, and the city should focus more on policing and citizen safety than making memes.
News
4 hours ago

Sharp rise in kidnappings for ransom, extortion in SA: Crime experts

'A lot less is needed to orchestrate a kidnapping - as long as you have a telephone and get your homework done, you can snatch a victim and name your ...
News
21 hours ago

A syndicate is behind the spate of central Joburg kidnappings, say locals

And it doesn’t help that police are understaffed and often don’t have access to vehicles, says CPF head
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa provides four-strong shortlist for chief justice position South Africa
  2. 'Lord, please let him live': Wife distraught at shooting of husband in guest ... South Africa
  3. ‘Sick joke’ — Carl Niehaus and others weigh in on De Klerk mourning period and ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Schoolgirl kidnapped in Mayfair: 'They called her by her name' South Africa
  5. 600 days of lockdown: IRR asks Ramaphosa for answers on state of disaster ... South Africa

Latest Videos

“The President said I’m his favourite”: Rebecca Malope — National Orders
Tearful Bafana players speak of heartbreak at Ghana loss, alleged referee bias