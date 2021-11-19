South Africa

Pastor, wife, and hitman to be sentenced for 'life insurance murder'

19 November 2021 - 07:45
Pastor Melisizwe Monqo (pictured), Siphosihle Pamba, and Phumlani Qusheka were convicted on charges of kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
Pastor Melisizwe Monqo (pictured), Siphosihle Pamba, and Phumlani Qusheka were convicted on charges of kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
Image: Facebook

A pastor, his wife, and a hitman convicted of brutally murdering a young woman to pocket a multi-million rand insurance payout will be sentenced in the high court in the Western Cape on Friday.

Pastor Melisizwe Monqo, his wife Siphosihle Pamba, and hitman Phumlani Qhusheka were convicted in September of the murder of Hlompho Mohapi (Koloi).

Mohapi‚ 25‚ was found stabbed to death on a gravel road in Herolds Bay near George on the Garden Route in July 2018.

She was allegedly lured to her death by a false promise of a job interview at George Airport, the George Herald reported.

Life and funeral policies worth more than R3m were taken out in her name, without her knowledge, shortly before she was killed.

Western Cape national Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the trio were convicted on charges of kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and murder.

“They are also convicted on charges of defeating or obstructing of the course of justice, housebreaking to commit murder, attempted murder of Nomfundiso Booi, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and conspiracy to murder Booi,” said Ntabazalila.

Monqo and his wife were also convicted on 13 counts of fraud.

Sentencing is expected to be handed down in the high court sitting in George.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Police arrest third suspect over body dumped in Nelson Mandela Bay

A man known to Nelson Mandela Bay mother Vicki Terblanche, whose body was dumped in a shallow grave, has been arrested and detained on a charge of ...
News
20 hours ago

Bail denied for Phoenix brothers accused of July riot murder

A Verulam magistrate has denied bail to siblings Dylan and Ned Govender, who are accused of murdering Mondli Majola in Phoenix during the July civil ...
News
13 hours ago

My son is a bookish A-student, says mom of murder suspect

His new girlfriend opened the fridge to discover a pair of arms and legs.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa provides four-strong shortlist for chief justice position South Africa
  2. 'Lord, please let him live': Wife distraught at shooting of husband in guest ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Schoolgirl kidnapped in Mayfair: 'They called her by her name' South Africa
  4. ‘Sick joke’ — Carl Niehaus and others weigh in on De Klerk mourning period and ... South Africa
  5. 600 days of lockdown: IRR asks Ramaphosa for answers on state of disaster ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Tearful Bafana players speak of heartbreak at Ghana loss, alleged referee bias
Safa demands full investigation by FIFA, accusing referee of bias in Bafana vs ...