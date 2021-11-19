Pastor, wife, and hitman to be sentenced for 'life insurance murder'

A pastor, his wife, and a hitman convicted of brutally murdering a young woman to pocket a multi-million rand insurance payout will be sentenced in the high court in the Western Cape on Friday.

Pastor Melisizwe Monqo, his wife Siphosihle Pamba, and hitman Phumlani Qhusheka were convicted in September of the murder of Hlompho Mohapi (Koloi).

Mohapi‚ 25‚ was found stabbed to death on a gravel road in Herolds Bay near George on the Garden Route in July 2018.

She was allegedly lured to her death by a false promise of a job interview at George Airport, the George Herald reported.

Life and funeral policies worth more than R3m were taken out in her name, without her knowledge, shortly before she was killed.

Western Cape national Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the trio were convicted on charges of kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and murder.

“They are also convicted on charges of defeating or obstructing of the course of justice, housebreaking to commit murder, attempted murder of Nomfundiso Booi, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and conspiracy to murder Booi,” said Ntabazalila.

Monqo and his wife were also convicted on 13 counts of fraud.

Sentencing is expected to be handed down in the high court sitting in George.

TimesLIVE