PODCAST | Two disappearances and a secret admirer: The strange case of Le-Jeandré de Bruyn

On October 7 2014, 15-year-old Le-Jeandré de Bruyn vanished from her home at the Wynberg Military Base. In the months before she disappeared, she had been receiving strange anonymous letters from an obvious admirer.

After a frightening encounter in a park, the letters stopped, but would continue to form part of the enduring mystery that would unfold over the next seven years.

Two weeks after De Bruyn disappeared, another member of her household also vanished, and it would take television coverage of the teenager’s story in 2020 to create the next big break in the case.

In episode 64, True Crime South Africa delves into a missing person case with several twists and turns.

