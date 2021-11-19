Politics is about power, plus five talking points from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

Legend has it that Jan van Hunks was a retired Dutch pirate who, for no good reason at all, was chilling on the slopes of Table Mountain with his pipe and a few crates of Red Heart rum when a stranger was blown in by the raging south easter. The stranger initially asked for a fill of tobacco.

After mutual ruminations on the ups and downs of life in the Cape and the delays of the mail coach, Van Hunks and the stranger, the latter with a head covering pulled down tightly over his ears, returned to more important matters. The shy character couldn’t stop talking about Jan’s exquisite tobacco. Jan was outrageously flattered and was strangely attracted to the stranger’s unpolished metaphors.

Maybe it was the moment that overwhelmed the stranger - or maybe it was the rum and the zol – and he collapsed. Van Hunks brought him another sip or two of the VOC’s finest imported rum. The stranger turned out to be the devil. A lightning bolt from the depths of hell reduced both rascals to a plume of smoke that covers Table Mountain to this day.

I was reminded of the legend when I read that Gayton McKenzie, activist leader and father figure of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), said there was nothing preventing him from forming an alliance with even the Afrikanerweerstandsbeweging (AWB), writes Piet Croucamp in this week's edition of Vrye Weekblad.

In his honesty, he confirms that politics is about power and without power he can’t change the lives of the people who voted for him. I think he is right. I’ll give McKenzie the benefit of the doubt and cast him in the role of the stranger in the Van Hunks legend. Eugene Terre’blanche enters the theatre as Jan.