WATCH | Guards injured in Pretoria CIT heist

The incident happened at 10.21am near Murrayhill Road in Pretoria.
Image: Netcare911

Three cash van guards were injured when their vehicle was ambushed on the N1 in Pretoria on Friday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the cash-in-transit (CIT) heist happened at 10.21am near Murrayhill Road.

National police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said the G4S van was making its way from Pretoria to Marble Hall in Limpopo when it was attacked.

“Information at hand is that the cash van was bombed and an undisclosed amount of cash taken. The escort vehicle was also shot at,” said Mathe.

Herbst said according to locals at the scene, the vehicle was rammed and this resulted in a rollover. 

Mathe said two guards were shot and wounded but Herbst said three were injured.

Herbst said they sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Cash van bombed. VIDEO MurrayHill offramp north of Pta

Posted by Make SA Safe on Friday, November 19, 2021

TimesLIVE

