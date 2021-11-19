RECORDED | Eskom briefs media on load-shedding
19 November 2021 - 09:03
Eskom is on Friday briefing the media on rolling power cuts and the state of power supply in the country.
On Thursday the power utility's CEO Andre de Ruyter said Eskom would suspend load-shedding at 9pm — but that the rotational power cuts would be back at 5am on Friday.
SA is currently under stage 1 rotational electricity blackouts.
TimesLIVE
