South Africa

RECORDED | Eskom briefs media on load-shedding

19 November 2021 - 09:03 By TimesLIVE

Eskom is on Friday briefing the media on rolling power cuts and the state of power supply in the country.

On Thursday the power utility's CEO Andre de Ruyter said Eskom would suspend load-shedding at 9pm — but that the rotational power cuts would be back at 5am on Friday.

SA is currently under stage 1 rotational electricity blackouts.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Load-shedding to move to stage 1 on Friday, with brief reprieve tonight

The current round of stage two load-shedding is expected to be lifted at 9pm on Thursday, then resume at stage one on Friday morning.
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | Stage 2 load-shedding from 2pm today

Eskom will resume load-shedding from Wednesday afternoon, CEO Andre de Ruyter says.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | How to Eskom-proof your life with gadgets and lighting devices

The time between load-shedding provides the opportunity to look at ways to counter the effects of blackouts
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa provides four-strong shortlist for chief justice position South Africa
  2. 'Lord, please let him live': Wife distraught at shooting of husband in guest ... South Africa
  3. ‘Sick joke’ — Carl Niehaus and others weigh in on De Klerk mourning period and ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Schoolgirl kidnapped in Mayfair: 'They called her by her name' South Africa
  5. 600 days of lockdown: IRR asks Ramaphosa for answers on state of disaster ... South Africa

Latest Videos

“The President said I’m his favourite”: Rebecca Malope — National Orders
Tearful Bafana players speak of heartbreak at Ghana loss, alleged referee bias