South Africa

WATCH LIVE | SAHRC hearing into deadly July riots continues

19 November 2021 - 10:30 By TimesLIVE

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) resumed its hearing on Friday into the July riots and looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

On Thursday, Pietermaritzburg & Midlands Chamber of Business CEO Melanie Veness said the riots were a planned attempt to overthrow the government.

“The rhetoric was very clear, that it had distinctly political undertones, and had a lot to do with power,” she said

“This is not something that happened organically — it was too well planned. It’s impossible to believe that people were not aware that this was going to happen.”

TimesLIVE 

