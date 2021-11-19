South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

What happens to the information I provide via EVDS?

19 November 2021 - 07:09
All electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) information is securely stored and the system is compliant with all applicable legislation.
All electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) information is securely stored and the system is compliant with all applicable legislation.
Image: 123rf/dobledphoto

All electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) information is securely stored and the system is compliant with all applicable legislation.

The government has given this assurance to reassure the public about their personal information.

It said the information provided at registration helps in planning, as data from the system allows government to allocate vaccines to service points.

“Through the system, government can ensure that enough vaccines are available on a particular vaccination day. The information is also used to communicate with you about the vaccination programme when necessary. All EVDS data is securely stored and the system is compliant with all applicable legislation,” said government.

I've lost my vaccine card/ EVDS number, can I get a replacement?

Vaccinated people who lost their vaccine card can replace the card and the unique 12-digit Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) number by ...
News
1 month ago

The EVDS is used to capture Covid-19 vaccinations digitally and provide data to the department of health data analytics platform for monitoring and reporting purposes.

“The EVDS is under the direct control of the department of health. The EVDS is available to administrative staff and vaccinators registered on the system.

“The system can be accessed via web browsers using suitable and compatible devices. The system also includes capabilities for vaccines to enroll (express an interest to be vaccinated) on EVDS.

“Where the health department engages third parties to assist with developing and supporting the EVDS platform, they have signed commercial and confidentiality agreements, undertaking contractually to comply with all requirements of regulation 8 of the regulations issued in terms of section 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act, as well as the provisions of the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.”

The department monitors compliance with these legal requirements.

“To develop data collection tools and user applications for EVDS, the department has engaged Mezzanine Ware (Pty) and The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)," it said.

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Can I get Covid-19 from having sex?

There is no concrete evidence that Covid-19 can be transmitted via sex, although studies have said it cannot be ruled out.
News
2 days ago

Can a vaccine be recalled?

According to the World Health Organisation, vaccine recalls or withdrawals due to safety issues are rare.
News
1 day ago

Are people living with HIV at greater risk of catching Covid-19?

While studies are conflicted on whether there is an increased risk of getting Covid-19 if you are living with HIV, the WHO has urged those with HIV ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa provides four-strong shortlist for chief justice position South Africa
  2. 'Lord, please let him live': Wife distraught at shooting of husband in guest ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Schoolgirl kidnapped in Mayfair: 'They called her by her name' South Africa
  4. ‘Sick joke’ — Carl Niehaus and others weigh in on De Klerk mourning period and ... South Africa
  5. 600 days of lockdown: IRR asks Ramaphosa for answers on state of disaster ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Tearful Bafana players speak of heartbreak at Ghana loss, alleged referee bias
Safa demands full investigation by FIFA, accusing referee of bias in Bafana vs ...