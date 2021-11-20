South Africa

Bogus estate agent slapped with 15-year jail term

20 November 2021 - 14:06
A man who posed as an estate agent to an unsuspecting buyer have been sentenced to 15 years in jail.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

A bogus Johannesburg estate agent will spend a long time behind bars.

The Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court handed Josaya Tatolo Mbongo, 46, a 15-year jail sentence this month.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said this followed Mbhongo’s conviction for fraud, forgery and uttering.

Mulamu said the crime dates back to September 2016 when Mbhongo “misrepresented himself to a potential property buyer as an estate agent at Tatolo Meridian Transport and Property CC in Turffontein, south of Johannesburg”.

“Mbhongo fraudulently created documents for the complainant to sign as an agreement for the property sale,” said Mulamu.

“Months after realising that the property sale deal was not coming through, the complainant reported the matter to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in Johannesburg.

“In February 2019, the investigation team executed a warrant of arrest and Mbhongo was subsequently charged with fraud.”

TimesLIVE

