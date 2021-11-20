South Africa

Cape Town law enforcement officer convicted of killing undercover cop

20 November 2021 - 09:51
Const Thando Sigcu was shot dead in the Cape Town city centre in January 2020.
Image: Facebook

A Cape Town law enforcement officer has been found guilty of killing an undercover police officer.

On Thursday the high court in Cape Town convicted Morné Horn, 27,  for killing Const Thandimfundo Sigcu in January 2020.

Sigcu was arresting a suspect in the city's CBD when the shooting occurred.

Two law enforcement officers stopped at the scene, shots were fired and Sigcu was killed.

The suspect that Sigcu was apprehending also suffered a gunshot wound, was admitted to hospital and later died.

The Hawks investigated the matter.

The directorate’s acting provincial head Brig Mushavhaduvha Ramovha welcomed the conviction.

Family in tears as officer gets bail after fatal shooting of undercover cop

A Cape Town law enforcement officer implicated in a shooting that left undercover police constable Thando Sigcu dead has been charged with two counts ...
News
1 year ago

“The investigation by the national priority violent crimes unit of the Hawks successfully proved that Horn murdered Const Thandimfundo Sigcu, 38, stationed at the Cape Town Central police station, while he was in civilian clothes arresting a suspect in the Cape Town CBD on a drug-related incident,” said Zinzi Hani, spokesperson for the Hawks.  

“Const Sigcu was shot in the chest, hand and elbow, and the second man was shot in the head. Sigcu died at the scene, while the suspect he was arresting died later in hospital.”

Horn will be sentenced in February.

His bail was extended and he has to report to the Bracknell police station every Friday.

TimesLIVE

