Cape Town law enforcement officer convicted of killing undercover cop

“The investigation by the national priority violent crimes unit of the Hawks successfully proved that Horn murdered Const Thandimfundo Sigcu, 38, stationed at the Cape Town Central police station, while he was in civilian clothes arresting a suspect in the Cape Town CBD on a drug-related incident,” said Zinzi Hani, spokesperson for the Hawks.

“Const Sigcu was shot in the chest, hand and elbow, and the second man was shot in the head. Sigcu died at the scene, while the suspect he was arresting died later in hospital.”

Horn will be sentenced in February.

His bail was extended and he has to report to the Bracknell police station every Friday.

TimesLIVE