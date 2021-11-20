South Africa

Cape Town man caught with bag full of firearms and ammunition

20 November 2021 - 15:37
A 36 year old man has been arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
A 36 year old man has been arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A Cape Town man has been bust for possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

“It is reported that in the early hours of today (Saturday), members from the Hawks' followed up on information about an unlicensed firearm,” the Hawks said in a statement.

They arrested a 36-year-old man at a house in Epping Street, Milnerton, for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“On arrival at the house, a bag containing firearms and ammunition was discovered by the members outside the suspect’s house. One suspect was arrested at the house.”

The man is due to appear at the Cape Town central magistrate's court on Monday on a charge of possession of prohibited and unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Pastor, wife and hitman to be sentenced for 'life insurance murder'

A pastor, his wife, and a hitman convicted of brutally murdering a young woman to pocket a multi-million rand insurance payout will be sentenced in ...
News
1 day ago

Life sentence for taxi operator who shot policeman in Eastern Cape

The high court in Mthatha has sentenced Odwa Songca to life imprisonment for the brazen murder of a policeman in KwaBhaca (formerly Mount Frere) in ...
News
3 days ago

Suretha Brits to serve 25 years for murdering her hotelier husband

Suretha Brits, charged with murdering her hotelier husband Leon, pleaded guilty to murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances on Monday.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa provides four-strong shortlist for chief justice position South Africa
  2. 600 days of lockdown: IRR asks Ramaphosa for answers on state of disaster ... South Africa
  3. Court finds no unreasonable delay in R102m Shepherd Bushiri fraud case South Africa
  4. Reports of 75% pass mark for NSFAS beneficiaries misleading, says Nzimande South Africa
  5. ‘He should not have taken a gun off a police officer’: What you said about ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo