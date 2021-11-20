COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 7 Covid-19 deaths reported in SA in 24 hours
November 20 2021 — 09:17
November 20 2021 — 11:20
Vietnam's resort island welcomes first tourists after nearly 2 yrs
Two hundred vaccinated foreign tourists arrived in Vietnam's beach-fringed island of Phu Quoc on Saturday, the first wave of visitors to the country in nearly two years as it seeks to resurrect its pandemic-ravaged tourism economy.
Vietnam imposed tight border controls at the start of the pandemic in an effort to keep out Covid-19, with some initial success, but that harmed its burgeoning tourism sector, which typically accounts for about 10% of gross domestic product.
Vaccinated tourists now do not have to undergo mandatory two-week quarantine, according to the authorities, but are required to enjoy their holiday only inside the mega complex resort Vinpearl and will be tested twice during their trip.
"This is the first and vital step to revive our tourism sector and to prepare for the full resumption next year," Nguyen Trung Khanh, chairman of the country's tourism administration said in statement.
"We want to offer tourists a new experience amid new normalcy which they can live fully in Phu Quoc and then live fully in Vietnam," Khanh added.
The island's authorities expect to welcome 400,000 domestic and international tourists to the end of this year.
Other Vietnamese destinations such as the UNESCO world heritage site Hoi An and Danang beach are also welcoming international tourists back.
The move follows similar steps taken by neighbouring Thailand, which hosted vaccinated foreign tourist for quarantine-free holiday earlier this month.
Foreign arrivals to Vietnam slumped from 18 million in 2019, when tourism revenue was $31 billion, or nearly 12% of its gross domestic product, to 3.8 million last year.
Vietnam, which has inoculated more than half of its 98 million people, is seeking to resume international commercial flights from January next year and eyeing a full tourism reopening from June.
Reuters
November 20 2021 — 09:30
Singapore relaxes tight Covid-19 social curbs from Monday
Singapore's government is easing some of tight social curbs, imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19, after infections stabilised in the city-state over the past month.
From Monday, limits on social interactions and dining out will be expanded to five people from the current rule of up to two vaccinated people, government ministers told a news conference on Saturday.
They said the overall infection numbers and hospital situation have largely stabilised and improved.
“We are now transiting towards living with Covid-19,” Gan Kim Yong, minister for trade and industry, told reporters. “I know many or some prefer to open up more quickly but we must do so in a very careful and step-by-step manner.”
“This means that we will ease some measures, observe, monitor and ensure the situation continues to be under control and stabilised before easing further,” he said.
Singapore's daily Covid-19 cases have fallen below 3,000 on average. About 85% of the island nation's 5.45 million people have been vaccinated.
The number of infections fell to 1,734 cases on Friday from a record daily count of 5,324 in late October.
Business events in Singapore are already bouncing back.
Singapore hosted top executives of big global companies this week at a host of conferences, marking its gradual return to normalcy and underscoring the contrast with long-time rival Hong Kong, which is sticking with some of the toughest quarantine rules in the world.
Despite all this, compared to Europe, Britain and the US, Singapore still has tight Covid-19 restrictions, including mandatory mask-wearing in public.
“The week-on-week ratio of community cases has remained stable at around 0.8 to 1.0 this past week,” the health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
Reuters
November 20 2021 — 09:17
Rotterdam mayor slams violent Covid-19 protests, scores arrested
The mayor of Rotterdam on Saturday condemned “an orgy of violence” at protests against Covid-19 measures in the Dutch port city, in which seven people were wounded and more than 20 arrested.
Crowds of several hundred rioters torched cars, set off fireworks and threw rocks at police during the protests on Friday evening. Police responded with warning shots and water canons.
“Police were forced to draw their weapons and even fire direct shots,” Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb told a press conference early on Saturday.
Asked to characterise the event, Aboutaleb said it was “an orgy of violence, I can't think of another way to describe it.”
Authorities said they had arrested more than 20 people and expected to detain others, as the city centre where the riots took place is extensively monitored by security cameras.
Protesters had gathered to voice opposition to government plans to restrict access to indoor venues to people who have a “corona pass”, showing they have been vaccinated or have already recovered from an infection.
The pass is also available to people who have not been vaccinated, but have proof of a negative test.
The Netherlands reimposed some lockdown measures last weekend for an initial three weeks in an effort to slow a resurgence of coronavirus contagion, but daily infections have remained at their highest levels since the start of the pandemic.
Authorities reported a record of more than 23,000 new cases on Thursday, well above the previous daily high of 13,000 reached in December 2020.
Reuters
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 28,504 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 789 new cases, which represents a 2.8% positivity rate. A further 7 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89, 562 to date. See more here: https://t.co/RNko8cPDO5 pic.twitter.com/lvYGDoDFBj— NICD (@nicd_sa) November 19, 2021
