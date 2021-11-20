Mbalula assures motorists that renewing driver’s licence will be easier from March

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has assured motorists that renewing their driver's licences will be “easier” from March.

Mbalula, responding to questions in the National Assembly this week, said the online booking system initially introduced in Gauteng may be rolled out nationally to deal with the driver’s licence renewal backlog.

“The online booking system initially introduced in Gauteng, managed by the RTMC [Road Traffic Management Corporation] on behalf of Gauteng, has provided a good basis for the RTMC to introduce a bouquet of online services across the country,” said Mbalula.

“I will not be in a position to give you a breakdown province by province in terms of addressing the backlog, but I can tell you that we will able to meet the deadline by March and nobody will be having challenges of driver’s licence renewal.”

Among other things, Gauteng roads and transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo had launched the “Request A Slot” campaign aimed at addressing the renewal backlog. This allows people to book a slot online.