Murder accused Mark Lifman denied permission to work in Turkey while awaiting trial

Alleged Cape Town “underworld kingpin” and murder accused Mark Lifman has been denied permission to travel outside the country for work while awaiting trial.

The application was brought on an urgent basis in the Cape Town high court a week ago. On Friday, the court dismissed his application.

Businessman Lifman, who is on trial for alleged involvement in the murder of “steroid king” Brian Wainstein, told the court he intended to take up an offer in a fabric company, Cisiy Textiles, in Bursa, Turkey.

He would need to leave the country as the job involved sourcing fabrics and materials, which required physical touch and assessment.

As part of the application, he wanted his bail conditions amended so he could get his passport returned and be permitted to travel to Turkey, take up employment with a company and reside there temporarily.

Lifman faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, incitement to commit murder, attempted murder, money laundering, corruption and defeating the ends of justice.