Rand Water expects 'significant' improvement in Joburg's water supply

Rand Water says it expects to make a “significant” improvement in the supply of water to Johannesburg suburbs that have been without water for days.

“Rand Water has implemented load shifting of water from healthy systems to boost storage capacity in reservoirs that were struggling to maintain the required levels for supply,” said Justice Mohale, spokesperson for Rand Water.

“This has marked a significant improvement in reservoirs that had low water levels since Monday when Rand Water commenced implementing its augmentation project in Vereeniging.

“This morning, the water levels at the Meredale 1 and 2 reservoirs had increased from yesterday’s 9% and 0% to 13% and 14% respectively.”

He said the increase in storage capacity had led to several Johannesburg Water reservoirs receiving water which was being distributed to consumers.

These include:

Linden reservoir

Waterval (Bergbron) reservoir

South Hills reservoir

Quellerina reservoir

Florida North reservoir

Corriemoore reservoir

“Rand Water has already informed Johannesburg Water to monitor the Crown Gardens, President Park, and Eagles Nest reservoirs so they can start drawing water as soon as these reservoirs reach the required head of 1.5m to start supplying into their distribution network.

He said Rand Water was working with Johannesburg Water to ensure that the matter was resolved as soon as possible.

“We continue to urge those consumers who have water to please use it sparingly,” Mohale said.

