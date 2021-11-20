South Africa

Three die in Joburg horror crash

20 November 2021 - 09:12
Three men died when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned.
Three men died when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned.
Image: SUPPLIED

Three men died when a light delivery vehicle they were travelling in overturned on the M1 near Houghton, Johannesburg, on Friday.

“Emer-G-Med paramedics arrived on the scene to find the LDV had overturned several times, crossing the centre median, crashing into another vehicle before coming to a rest on its roof,” said Emer-G-Med in a statement.

The men, aged between 20 and 30, were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

“They were declared dead on arrival of paramedics.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Tail rotor failure blamed for fatal 2019 game capture chopper crash

The 2019 crash that killed a veteran game capture pilot and left his passenger severely injured and traumatised was caused by a tail rotor failure, ...
News
3 days ago

‘Drunk driver’ blamed for KZN south coast horror crash in which five died

The death of five people in a horror crash on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast has prompted a stern warning from provincial transport MEC Peggy Nkonyeni.
News
4 days ago

DA mayor’s birthday ends in tears as after-curfew crash leaves two killed

Nelson Mandela Bay police open culpable homicide case as opposition parties ask why he was driving at an illegal time
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa provides four-strong shortlist for chief justice position South Africa
  2. 600 days of lockdown: IRR asks Ramaphosa for answers on state of disaster ... South Africa
  3. Court finds no unreasonable delay in R102m Shepherd Bushiri fraud case South Africa
  4. Reports of 75% pass mark for NSFAS beneficiaries misleading, says Nzimande South Africa
  5. ‘Sick joke’ — Carl Niehaus and others weigh in on De Klerk mourning period and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo
“The President said I’m his favourite”: Rebecca Malope — National Orders