Three die in Joburg horror crash

Three men died when a light delivery vehicle they were travelling in overturned on the M1 near Houghton, Johannesburg, on Friday.

“Emer-G-Med paramedics arrived on the scene to find the LDV had overturned several times, crossing the centre median, crashing into another vehicle before coming to a rest on its roof,” said Emer-G-Med in a statement.

The men, aged between 20 and 30, were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

“They were declared dead on arrival of paramedics.”

TimesLIVE