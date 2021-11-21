COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Hopes for milder run as early warning signs of fourth wave of Covid-19 for Gauteng detected
November 21 2021 - 06:00
Hopes for milder run as early warning signs of fourth wave of Covid-19 for Gauteng detected
Gauteng is starting to show the first signs that a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is approaching. With the festive season ahead, unvaccinated South Africans could put its hospitals under pressure again, like they were last December.
University of KwaZulu-Natal geneticist professor Tulio de Oliveira said on Friday: “At present, there are early warning signs from the laboratory data that a fourth wave may be starting in Gauteng.
“The epidemic may be showing the first signs of growing” since the third wave dropped off, he said, flagging an increase in the positivity rate and the reproductive number.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 31,768 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 887 new cases, which represents a 2.8% positivity rate. A further 10 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,572 to date. See more here: https://t.co/Y5vbviWXgx pic.twitter.com/EiOBR6Zh7w— NICD (@nicd_sa) November 20, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.