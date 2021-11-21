South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Hopes for milder run as early warning signs of fourth wave of Covid-19 for Gauteng detected

21 November 2021
Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

November 21 2021

Hopes for milder run as early warning signs of fourth wave of Covid-19 for Gauteng detected

Gauteng is starting to show the first signs that a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is approaching. With the festive season ahead, unvaccinated South Africans could put its hospitals under pressure again, like they were last December.

University of KwaZulu-Natal geneticist professor Tulio de Oliveira said on Friday: “At present, there are early warning signs from the laboratory data that a fourth wave may be starting in Gauteng.

“The epidemic may be showing the first signs of growing” since the third wave dropped off, he said, flagging an increase in the positivity rate and the reproductive number.

