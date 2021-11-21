South Africa

Joburg water systems improve after massive planned interruption

21 November 2021 - 13:30
Water levels improve after Rand Water fixed aging infrastructure.
Water levels improve after Rand Water fixed aging infrastructure.
Image: 123RF

Water levels continue to improve in Johannesburg after a planned Rand Water interruption ended on Saturday.

According to a statement by Joburg Water on Sunday, the affected water systems have improved significantly and continue to recover.

It said the expected improvements in reservoir levels should continue during the course of Sunday and are estimated to be back to normal within the next 72 hours.

The supply from Eikenhof pump station is at full capacity at 1,200 mega litres with uninterrupted increase of 2,500 kilolitres per hour into the Commando system.

The increased flow continues to assist in building capacity into the Brixton, Hursthill, Crosby reservoirs in building capacity into the Brixton, Hursthill, Crosby reservoirs.

All other reservoirs and towers that were affected during the Rand Water outage have recovered and are supplying areas at normal capacity.

Alternate water supply is focused on the Hursthill supply zone that has been negatively affected.

Mobile water tankers are providing water in the following areas:

  • Newclare
  • Westbury
  • Claremont
  • Coronationville
  • Sophiatown
  • Westdene

Customers are urged to continue to reduce consumption as much as possible to assist with recovery of the system.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Joburg's water woes continue, as reservoirs refill but many taps still dry

The planned 54-hour water outage that affected Johannesburg this week is officially over, but the system is yet to settle as refilling depleted ...
News
2 days ago

Report red flags ‘irregular' contract payments by Umgeni Water

Millions paid to company belonging to murdered businessman that failed to meet requirements.
News
13 hours ago

‘Helpless and forgotten’: Joburg residents fume after days without water

Planned maintenance is ‘on track’, but residents say there are not enough water trucks to service affected areas
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  2. Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews suspended over UK citizenship security fear News
  3. Court finds no unreasonable delay in R102m Shepherd Bushiri fraud case South Africa
  4. ‘He should not have taken a gun off a police officer’: What you said about ... South Africa
  5. Hunt for KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo jackpot winners who scored R150m South Africa

Latest Videos

'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo