Joburg water systems improve after massive planned interruption

Water levels continue to improve in Johannesburg after a planned Rand Water interruption ended on Saturday.

According to a statement by Joburg Water on Sunday, the affected water systems have improved significantly and continue to recover.

It said the expected improvements in reservoir levels should continue during the course of Sunday and are estimated to be back to normal within the next 72 hours.

The supply from Eikenhof pump station is at full capacity at 1,200 mega litres with uninterrupted increase of 2,500 kilolitres per hour into the Commando system.

The increased flow continues to assist in building capacity into the Brixton, Hursthill, Crosby reservoirs in building capacity into the Brixton, Hursthill, Crosby reservoirs.

All other reservoirs and towers that were affected during the Rand Water outage have recovered and are supplying areas at normal capacity.

Alternate water supply is focused on the Hursthill supply zone that has been negatively affected.

Mobile water tankers are providing water in the following areas:

Newclare

Westbury

Claremont

Coronationville

Sophiatown

Westdene

Customers are urged to continue to reduce consumption as much as possible to assist with recovery of the system.

TimesLIVE