Man arrested for false claim of child kidnapping and hijacking

A Gauteng man has been charged for reporting a false hijacking and kidnapping of a five-year-old boy.

This after a week which saw kidnapping thrust to the fore with the abduction of a child in Johannesburg, and reported kidnappings of other victims across the country.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said on Saturday a 23-year-old man alleged he was driving with his five-year-old nephew when four unknown men stopped them and threatened him with firearms before fleeing with the car and the child.

“Resources were mobilised to track the alleged hijackers to save the life of the child. Upon further questioning it was established that the man had lied and the alleged hijacked vehicle was parked at his home and the child was also safe. He was arrested and charged with perjury.”

Gauteng commissioner of police Lt-Gen Ellias Mawela expressed his disappointment at the man's “irresponsible and reckless” behaviour.

“Children are kidnapped at times and we are obliged to immediately investigate. A false report puts a lot of strain on police resources which could have been directed to real incidents of crime and to victims who genuinely need police assistance.

“With the 16 Days of No Violence Against Women and Children campaign approaching, we plead with our communities to join the fight against crimes perpetrated against women and children, not only during this period but at all times,” he said.

The public are warned to refrain from reporting false cases as they could face criminal charges.

TimesLIVE