South Africa

Police need help identifying a man who allegedly set fire to himself in his car

21 November 2021 - 15:06
Muldersdrift police extinguish the last flames after a man reportedly burnt to death in his car on Saturday.
Image: Facebook via Make SA Safe

Police in Muldersdrift have registered an inquest docket after a man reportedly burned to death on Saturday.

His white Aveo Chev vehicle was found in flames on Beyers Naudé Drive in Muldersdrift, Gauteng. 

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage and the victim has not been identified.

According to law enforcement agency Make SA Safe, the man set himself alight and was burned beyond recognition.  

The police are requesting anyone who may have knowledge about the incident or the victim to come forward.

Information can be reported to Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can be reported on the MySaps App which can be downloaded on any smartphone.

TimesLIVE

