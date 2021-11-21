Stolen cellphone leads to the discovery of 7 bodies — now their families try to make sense

Suspected serial killer's modus operandi was to lure women with the promise of employment: Police

Andrea Cholo left her family home for Seshego, Limpopo, on August 16, to buy a birthday cake for her four-year-old daughter.



That was the last time her family saw the 26-year-old — until a fateful day in November when her decomposed body was found buried...