Sunday Times newspaper deliveries affected by 947 cycle race

Road closures due to the 947 Ride Joburg cycle race mean that this weekend's Sunday Times might be delivered later than expected.

We apologise for any inconvenience this might cause, but we have you covered on our digital platforms.

To get a head start on all the news in this weekend's edition, you can sign in on the Sunday Times website.

Subscribers with access to the Sunday Times e-edition will not be affected.

TimesLIVE