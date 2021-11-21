South Africa

Sunday Times newspaper deliveries affected by 947 cycle race

21 November 2021 - 06:00 By TimesLIVE
Deliveries of this weekend's edition of the Sunday Times could be affected by the 947 Ride Joburg cycle race. File photo.
Deliveries of this weekend's edition of the Sunday Times could be affected by the 947 Ride Joburg cycle race. File photo.
Image: 123RF/sutichak/TimesLIVE

Road closures due to the 947 Ride Joburg cycle race mean that this weekend's Sunday Times might be delivered later than expected.

We apologise for any inconvenience this might cause, but we have you covered on our digital platforms.

To get a head start on all the news in this weekend's edition, you can sign in on the Sunday Times website.

Subscribers with access to the Sunday Times e-edition will not be affected.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Most read

  1. Court finds no unreasonable delay in R102m Shepherd Bushiri fraud case South Africa
  2. ‘He should not have taken a gun off a police officer’: What you said about ... South Africa
  3. Hunt for KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo jackpot winners who scored R150m South Africa
  4. Disciplinary for policeman filmed slapping woman in the face South Africa
  5. 600 days of lockdown: IRR asks Ramaphosa for answers on state of disaster ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo