South Africa

687 new Covid-19 cases detected as infections rise in Gauteng

22 November 2021 - 06:47 By TimesLIVE
This increase represents a 3.4% positivity rate.
This increase represents a 3.4% positivity rate.
Image: 123RF/iamzews

Another 687 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in SA, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported on Sunday evening.

This increase represents a 3.4% positivity rate.

Two deaths related to the coronavirus were recorded by the health department, bringing total fatalities to 89,574.

The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases totals 2,929,862.

Most new cases in the 24-hour cycle are from Gauteng (79%), followed by North West and KwaZulu-Natal each accounting for 5%. Mpumalanga and Western Cape each accounted for 3%, Northern Cape accounted for 2%, and Eastern Cape, Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 1%.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Hopes for milder run as early warning signs of fourth wave of Covid-19 for Gauteng detected

As the first signs of a possible fourth wave for Gauteng emerge, scientists predict a somewhat easier ride for SA than European countries only now ...
News
1 day ago

Covid-19 4th wave will bring fewer deaths, but vaccines crucial, say pundits

The latest report from the South African Covid-19 Modelling Consortium shows that the numbers of actual infections and detected cases in a fourth ...
News
4 days ago

Lack of access or hesitancy? Either way, SA’s vaccine rollout is uneven

Expert from Wits University says government has handled ‘demand creation’ poorly
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  2. Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews suspended over UK citizenship security fear News
  3. ‘It’s Mangosuthu way or the highway,’ IFP tells ANC Politics
  4. ‘He should not have taken a gun off a police officer’: What you said about ... South Africa
  5. Court finds no unreasonable delay in R102m Shepherd Bushiri fraud case South Africa

Latest Videos

'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo