Behind the scenes as 21 naked women take a hike in the Drakensberg

When it got down to the actual naked hike, West explained it was something she had wanted to do for some time and an experience that she hoped to share with close friends. The opportunity had never presented itself until now.

“I have a list of things I want to do before I die. Some are places to visit, others are personal achievements. I have a list of uncomfortable things I want to do because I want to challenge myself constantly,” she said.

The naked hike was the third of four things she wants to do, leaving just one to complete.

“For me it was not a spiritual walk, trying to find healing for anything in particular. It was merely saying I have never walked naked with anybody before. I have had the occasional skinny dip with my family in a river but nothing more than that.”

West said she thought it would be uncomfortable but when it actually came to stripping down, she said: “It felt immensely natural. I don’t even recall studying anyone’s body. It was just a feeling of camaraderie.

“Some of the women paired up, others were speaking to our guide who was also a life coach. So there was healing — I know because some of the women spoke about it afterwards,” she said.

Lephaku said it was beautiful to hear feedback from all the women, particularly one who said she felt as though she was a completely different person, carefree and unbothered about people's opinions of the hikers.

“She said she was in a good space, was not affected by anything and this was not the person who she had been her whole life. So that is the kind of people who exist now,” he said.