South Africa

Business robbers ‘mistakenly’ shoot at each other during Durban mall heist

22 November 2021 - 13:47
A gang allegedly shot at each other during a robbery at the Workshop Shopping Centre in Durban on Monday. Stock photo.
A gang allegedly shot at each other during a robbery at the Workshop Shopping Centre in Durban on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

A business robbery turned dangerously awkward on Monday when the perpetrators “mistakenly” fired at each other at the Workshop Shopping Centre in Durban’s CBD. 

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said four men stormed the centre at 8am and held up staff at a popular clothing store.

“They held up the staff and stole cellphones. While fleeing the scene on foot the suspects mistakenly shot at each other. The suspects fled. A case of business robbery has been opened at Durban Central police station.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the shooting, or if anyone fired at the robbers.

Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med said no-one was injured in the incident. 

TimesLIVE

MORE

Man out on bail for 'impersonating police' bust again with uniforms and signal jammer

A man out on bail after being charged with impersonating a police officer and attempted truck hijacking was arrested again on Wednesday for being in ...
News
3 days ago

Motorcyclist shot as cash van bombed in CIT heist in Krugersdorp

Gauteng police are working around the clock to hunt down a group of robbers after a cash in transit heist in Krugersdorp on the West Rand resulted in ...
News
6 days ago

Duo bust for robbery of two Phoenix jewellery stores which bystanders also looted

Two men allegedly linked to the robbery of two jewellery stores at a Phoenix mall on Monday have been nabbed by the police.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  2. Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews suspended over UK citizenship security fear News
  3. ‘It’s Mangosuthu way or the highway,’ IFP tells ANC Politics
  4. Stolen cellphone leads to the discovery of 7 bodies — now their families try to ... South Africa
  5. ‘He should not have taken a gun off a police officer’: What you said about ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo