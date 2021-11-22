Cleanup under way as floods subside in George

Floods have subsided and cleanup operations have officially kicked in, the George municipality in the Western Cape said on Monday evening.

George fire and disaster management chief Neels Barnard said the municipality had its hands full with service-related issues associated with heavy rains and flash floods across the city on Monday.

According to the municipality, civil engineering services recorded 139mm rain at the water treatment works above Denneoord by 4pm.

“The municipality was working with other emergency services and social agencies to address the flooding holistically,” Barnard said.

He said morning peak time traffic was severely disrupted on major arterials into the city, including CJ Langenhoven (from Oudtshoorn) and the R102 from the airport into York Street.

Madiba Drive (former Saasveld Road) is closed from above Meyer Street intersection. A section of road is impassable.

Barnard said social development was on standby at community halls in affected communities for shelter, mattresses and blankets, meals and toiletries.

“So far, most people affected have chosen to stay with family or near their homes to protect their belongings. There were several weather-related electrical issues, which continue to be handled as they occur. As rain and thunder pose major risk to electricians, repairs were delayed at times,” he said.