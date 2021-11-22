South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA recorded two Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hour cycle

22 November 2021 - 05:30 By TimesLIVE
People pass by a restaurant window displaying coronavirus disease safety measures, amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Munich, Germany, on November 19, 2021.
People pass by a restaurant window displaying coronavirus disease safety measures, amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Munich, Germany, on November 19, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

November 22 2021 - 05:15

SA recorded two Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hour cycle

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  2. Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews suspended over UK citizenship security fear News
  3. ‘It’s Mangosuthu way or the highway,’ IFP tells ANC Politics
  4. ‘He should not have taken a gun off a police officer’: What you said about ... South Africa
  5. Court finds no unreasonable delay in R102m Shepherd Bushiri fraud case South Africa

Latest Videos

'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo