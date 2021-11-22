COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA recorded two Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hour cycle
22 November 2021 - 05:30
November 22 2021 - 05:15
SA recorded two Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hour cycle
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 929 862 with 687 new cases reported. Today 2 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 89 574 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 821 141 with a recovery rate of 96,3% pic.twitter.com/J42Kg0c0pS— Department of Health (@HealthZA) November 21, 2021
