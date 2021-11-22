Flooding across George, residents urged to stay home
Major roads in George on the Garden Route are under water after heavy downpours.
On Monday the municipality urged residents to stay home.
“Due to heavy rainfall, major flooding is occurring in Langenhoven Street close to Virgin Active, Wellington Street, Craddock Street near Watson and Hope Street,” it said.
“Drain lids are lifting due to flooding and we ask the public to stay off the roads until most water has run off.
"York Street circle is currently impassable from R102 Airport Road.”
Images being shared on social media show properties and vehicles under water as a result of the flash flood.
Please pray for residents of George and surroundings looks very bad 100+mm from last night ...schools closed,busses suspended and rivers are coming down and the dam are are already full📸Daniel Stevans @peoples_weather @JoelGuy_ @SAWeatherServic @VoxWeatherZa @_ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/S46q1ys8AY— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) November 22, 2021
Southern Cape - George (Update): Severe Flooding - avoid travel if not absolutely essential pic.twitter.com/FiSMS5wCwQ— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) November 22, 2021
FLASH FLOODING in George this morning (22 November 2021) https://t.co/Kcf2GY9lsL— Vox Weather (@VoxWeatherZa) November 22, 2021
Several roads have been closed in George due to flooding. George Municipality has urged motorists to drive very slow as the water is making driving very difficult. #GeorgeFloods pic.twitter.com/60AqVJmc1j— Snazo Gulwa🇿🇦 (@Snazo_Gulwa) November 22, 2021
This is a developing story.
