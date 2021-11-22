Gynaecologist who was jailed for patient’s death speaks

The gynaecologist who became the first SA doctor to be jailed because of the death of a patient has told TimesLIVE how, after a drawn-out court case, he chose to hang up his medical coat forever.

“I was absolutely devastated because suddenly I was a criminal after serving the community for more than 40 years, seeing more than 40,000 patients and delivering 8,000 babies where I had never had a problem,” said Dr Danie van der Walt, recalling the day he was handed a guilty verdict.

He had been found guilty of culpable homicide together with claims he had been grossly negligent, leading to his patient’s death.

Van der Walt, of Emalahleni, unsuccessfully appealed before the Mpumalanga high court and was sentenced to five years behind bars.

He served eight months of the sentence.

Van der Walt was released on parole but later had his conviction overturned by the Constitutional Court after it found the magistrate who convicted him had used personal medical research she had conducted to reach her verdict, instead of the evidence presented before the trial.