IN PICS | Body parts case: Flavio Hlabangwane back in the dock
22 November 2021 - 13:10
The man whose fridge allegedly contained body parts, Flavio Hlabangwane, appeared at the Protea Glen magistrate’s court on Monday.
Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said police were trying to determine the identity of the victim, saying forensic and DNA testing had not been concluded.
The head was found a 23-minute drive from the Soweto home where body parts were apparently discovered in the accused’s fridge by a female friend.
Muridili said more missing body parts are being sought. They are possibly connected to a 23-year-old woman from Soshanguve in Pretoria.
TimesLIVE
