South Africa

IN PICS | Body parts case: Flavio Hlabangwane back in the dock

22 November 2021 - 13:10 By TimesLIVE
Flavio Hlabangwane appears before the Protea Glen magistrate’s court to account for body parts allegedly found in his fridge.
Flavio Hlabangwane appears before the Protea Glen magistrate’s court to account for body parts allegedly found in his fridge.
Image: Dianne Hawker

The man whose fridge allegedly contained body parts, Flavio Hlabangwane, appeared at the Protea Glen magistrate’s court on Monday. 

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said police were trying to determine the identity of the victim, saying forensic and DNA testing had not been concluded.

The head was found a 23-minute drive from the Soweto home where body parts were apparently discovered in the accused’s fridge by a female friend.

Flavio Hlabangwane, 26, has to account for body parts allegedly found in his fridge.
Flavio Hlabangwane, 26, has to account for body parts allegedly found in his fridge.
Image: Dianne Hawker
The case against Flavio Hlabangwane shocked SA after body parts were allegedly found in his fridge.
The case against Flavio Hlabangwane shocked SA after body parts were allegedly found in his fridge.
Image: Belinda Pheto
Flavio Hlabangwane, 26, appearing in the Protea Glen magistrate's court on Monday.
Flavio Hlabangwane, 26, appearing in the Protea Glen magistrate's court on Monday.
Image: Belinda Pheto
The arrest of Flavio Hlabangwane has left his family shocked and the community demanding answers.
The arrest of Flavio Hlabangwane has left his family shocked and the community demanding answers.
Image: Belinda Pheto
Flavio Hlabangwane in the dock at the Protea Glen magistrate's court.
Flavio Hlabangwane in the dock at the Protea Glen magistrate's court.
Image: Belinda Pheto
Flavio Hlabangwane's girlfriend allegedly found body parts in his fridge. Police are now tasked with finding out the identity of the remains.
Flavio Hlabangwane's girlfriend allegedly found body parts in his fridge. Police are now tasked with finding out the identity of the remains.
Image: Belinda Pheto

Muridili said more missing body parts are being sought. They are possibly connected to a 23-year-old woman from Soshanguve in Pretoria.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gauteng cops still trying to connect the dots in Soweto body parts case after head found

Gauteng police on Thursday said they were still trying to determine whether the body parts found in a fridge in Soweto at the weekend were linked to ...
News
3 days ago

Human head found in Randfontein linked to Soweto body parts case

The location of the gruesome find is a 23-minute drive from the Soweto home where body parts were discovered in a man's fridge by a female friend at ...
News
5 days ago

‘She opened the bag and saw a human hand’: Neighbours speak of gruesome find in Soweto fridge

According to neighbours, a woman had stayed over on Friday night. The next morning she said she was hungry and Hlabangwane apparently left the home ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  2. Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews suspended over UK citizenship security fear News
  3. ‘It’s Mangosuthu way or the highway,’ IFP tells ANC Politics
  4. ‘He should not have taken a gun off a police officer’: What you said about ... South Africa
  5. Stolen cellphone leads to the discovery of 7 bodies — now their families try to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo