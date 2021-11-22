Jobs boost in store? Locally made furniture, clothing and jewellery eyed by big retail

While the government launched a programme in 2019 offering tax incentives to source goods locally, the recent problems arising out of Asia have added urgency to what had been a slow shift, four top retailers in SA told Reuters.

“Most furniture in SA is imported. We are looking at options to manufacture more here, particularly at the moment when shipping costs are up 400%. It is even more of a reason, if you needed one” said TFG CEO Anthony Thunström.

TFG, which sources 72% of its clothes locally, said earlier this month it wants to locally manufacture 30-million pieces a year within four years, up from 11.5-million now, and is adding furniture and jewellery to its growing local list.

Thunström said a lot of TFG’s jewellery is already made in SA, but he wants to further increase local sourcing.

The owner of British women’s wear brands Hobbs and Whistles and SA’s @Home homeware brand wants these products to be manufactured on a quick turnaround basis to improve lead times and be competitive against global chains such as Zara, owned by Inditex and Swedish rival H&M.

TFG said on November 11 it will spend a further R575m in the next three to five years to build local manufacturing capability.

SA retailers are not alone in looking local as constraints expose the vulnerability of globe-spanning supply chains and low-cost manufacturing hubs which have led to an over-dependence on imports, particularly from Asia.

Italy’s Benetton and Hugo Boss have indicated they are sourcing clothes closer to home.