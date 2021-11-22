KZN police looking for woman who was shot and injured in Isipingo

KwaZulu-Natal police are trying to locate a woman who was shot and injured while on her way to work in Isipingo, south of Durban, on Monday morning.

Capt Nqobile Gwala said police were alerted about the shooting but when they arrived at the scene, the victim was no longer there.

“Police are trying to locate the victim,” she said.

PT Alarms Tactical said the woman was shot in Gopalsingh Road in Isipingo.