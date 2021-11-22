South Africa

KZN police looking for woman who was shot and injured in Isipingo

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
22 November 2021 - 11:12
KwaZulu-Natal police were alerted about the shooting, but when they arrived at the scene the victim was no longer there.
KwaZulu-Natal police were alerted about the shooting, but when they arrived at the scene the victim was no longer there.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

KwaZulu-Natal police are trying to locate a woman who was shot and injured while on her way to work in Isipingo, south of Durban, on Monday morning.

Capt Nqobile Gwala said police were alerted about the shooting but when they arrived at the scene, the victim was no longer there.

“Police are trying to locate the victim,” she said.

PT Alarms Tactical said the woman was shot in Gopalsingh Road in Isipingo.

News Just In: Woman shot by gunmen in Isipingo PT Alarms Tactical unit and Isipingo SAPS responded to the scene of a...

Posted by PT Alarms on Sunday, November 21, 2021

“It is alleged the woman was shot by gunmen believed to be in a white (Toyota) Etios. Multiple shots were fired. The female victim was rushed to hospital via a private vehicle. The motive for the shooting is unknown.”

TimesLIVE

MORE

Suspected copper thief shot by police during arrest, Ipid to investigate

The suspect was shot in the leg by police, allegedly while attempting to evade arrest.
News
4 hours ago

Two taxi operators shot dead after funeral

The victims are the chairperson and secretary of a taxi association.
News
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  2. Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews suspended over UK citizenship security fear News
  3. ‘It’s Mangosuthu way or the highway,’ IFP tells ANC Politics
  4. ‘He should not have taken a gun off a police officer’: What you said about ... South Africa
  5. Stolen cellphone leads to the discovery of 7 bodies — now their families try to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo