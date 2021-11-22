Man kidnapped in Hillbrow rescued from Crystal Park house, six arrested

Gauteng police have made a big bust by cracking an alleged kidnapping for ransom case.

On Monday police said they arrested six people between Saturday and the early hours of Monday morning who they believed were linked to the kidnapping.

Col Dimakatso Sello said the group was allegedly involved in the kidnapping that occurred in Hillbrow last Wednesday. The victim was taken in an apparent hijacking.

“One suspect, who is believed to be the mastermind of several kidnapping incidents in and around the province, is on bail for three other incidents of hijacking, kidnapping and extortion,” said Sello.

Police nabbed two other suspects at different addresses in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday and three suspects were arrested at the house where the victim was found.

Sello said police received information about the victim being kept in Crystal Park in Ekurhuleni. A sting operation between national and provincial crime intelligence, the provincial tracking unit, provincial organised crime investigations, Hillbrow detectives and Ekurhuleni metro police led to police finding the victim at the house.

“The victim was found with no visible injuries and was taken to hospital for a medical check-up. He has been safely reunited with his family,” said Sello.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, expressed relief at the breakthrough in the case.

“Hijacking and kidnappings are becoming a problem for Gauteng. I am glad that with the measures we have put in place, supported by the national head office, we are starting to see positive results. The members involved in the arrests have done an excellent job,” he said.

TimesLIVE