Must I return to the same vaccination site for my second dose of the Pfizer vaccine?

Gauteng residents vaccinated with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine don’t have to return to the same vaccination site for a second dose because this can be administered anywhere in the province.

The health department on Sunday reminded residents to get their second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for full protection.

“Get your second dose to be fully vaccinated. You can get your second jab at any vaccination site in Gauteng. You do not need to return to the site where you received your first dose,” said the department.