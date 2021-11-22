South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

Must I return to the same vaccination site for my second dose of the Pfizer vaccine?

22 November 2021 - 07:00
The health department on Sunday reminded residents who received the two-dose vaccine to get their second dose for full protection. File photo.
The health department on Sunday reminded residents who received the two-dose vaccine to get their second dose for full protection. File photo.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

Gauteng residents vaccinated with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine don’t have to return to the same vaccination site for a second dose because this can be administered anywhere in the province. 

The health department on Sunday reminded residents to get their second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for full protection.

“Get your second dose to be fully vaccinated. You can get your second jab at any vaccination site in Gauteng. You do not need to return to the site where you received your first dose,” said the department. 

It also said all public and private sites in the province accept walk-ins, whether people are registered in the EVDS or not.

“It is through getting 70% or more of the adult population vaccinated that we can minimise the impact of the fourth wave. This will help us return to the things we love, like safely attending sporting, cultural, religious and entertainment events of our choice,” it said. 

There are 3-million fully vaccinated individuals in the province. Gauteng has the most number of vaccinated individuals in the country. Nationally, there are 16-million vaccinated people.

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Can I get Covid-19 from having sex?

There is no concrete evidence that Covid-19 can be transmitted via sex, although studies have said it cannot be ruled out.
News
5 days ago

Can a vaccine be recalled?

According to the World Health Organisation, vaccine recalls or withdrawals due to safety issues are rare.
News
4 days ago

What happens to the information I provide via EVDS?

All electronic vaccination data system information is securely stored and the system is compliant with all applicable legislation, government ...
News
3 days ago

Can the Covid-19 vaccine alter my DNA?

“The vaccine does not work on the DNA of the body," says the Department of Health.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  2. Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews suspended over UK citizenship security fear News
  3. ‘It’s Mangosuthu way or the highway,’ IFP tells ANC Politics
  4. ‘He should not have taken a gun off a police officer’: What you said about ... South Africa
  5. Court finds no unreasonable delay in R102m Shepherd Bushiri fraud case South Africa

Latest Videos

'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo