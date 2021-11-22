South Africa

NSRI roped in to help Garden Route residents escape flooded homes

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
22 November 2021 - 13:44
Residents have been urged to stay indoors after heavy rainfall and flooding in and around George in the southern Cape. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Anna Nikonorova

The Western Cape government has urged residents in the southern Cape to stay indoors in areas affected by heavy rainfall and flooding as rescuers descend on the area to assist.

Torrential rainfall has been reported in several areas, notably around George and in the Michell’s Pass area between Oudtshoorn and Mossel Bay.

Photos of stranded cars and rescue efforts are circulating widely on social media.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is assisting with a rigid inflatable craft.

“We are aware of severe localised flooding, strong running water and difficult driving conditions across the region, with George particularly impacted,” said Anton Bredell, local government, environmental affairs and development planning minister.

 “Several clinics have been affected and there are reports of localised flooding at the George Mediclinic, which is being attended to. Driving may be particularly hazardous on rural gravel roads. If possible, stay indoors and off the roads and avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams.”

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said some residents had been helped to leave their flooded homes.

“There are a few entrapments but not of a serious nature,” Lambinon said.

“At this stage it is more about monitoring the situation.”

No injuries have been reported thus far. 

TimesLIVE

