NSRI roped in to help Garden Route residents escape flooded homes

The Western Cape government has urged residents in the southern Cape to stay indoors in areas affected by heavy rainfall and flooding as rescuers descend on the area to assist.

Torrential rainfall has been reported in several areas, notably around George and in the Michell’s Pass area between Oudtshoorn and Mossel Bay.

Photos of stranded cars and rescue efforts are circulating widely on social media.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is assisting with a rigid inflatable craft.