POLL | Is your Christmas tree up yet?

When is the right time to put up your Christmas tree?

That is the eternal debate that has already started rearing its head as the festive season approaches.

Malls have brought out the festive season decorations and are waiting to suck your wallet dry on Black Friday, before coming in for a second round with Christmas specials.

When to put up your Christmas tree and start the festivities is a personal decision, but several opinions have been shared on the matter.

Heart FM says most people start on December 1, but because “Christmas was traditionally a Christian religious celebration, you could go by the date on which the church commences celebrating the pending birth of Jesus on Christmas Day: the beginning of Advent”.

“Advent is the first ‘Advent Sunday’, or the first of four Sundays that come before Christmas Day. This date usually falls between November 27 and December 3, meaning that going by this tradition, any date after November 27 would be the right time to put up your Christmas tree and start celebrating Christmas.”