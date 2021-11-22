Religious gatherings court battle: 'Not constitutional to limit right to worship'

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's decision to prohibit all manner of faith-based gatherings was arbitrary and irrational, the high court in Johannesburg heard on Monday.

This is one of the submissions made in a matter that was launched by four organisations earlier this year. The applications by the South African National Christian Forum, Solidariteit Helpende Hand NPC, Freedom of Religion SA and the Muslim Lawyers' Association were consolidated into a single hearing before judge Bashier Vally.

The organisations seek an order declaring that regulations which eliminated the right to gather to worship while other sectors of the country were free to go about their business was unconstitutional and unlawful.

They also seek to set aside regulations made by the minister in December 2020 and January 2021, which prohibited a ban on all religious gatherings during those periods of lockdown.

The minister is opposing the applications and said the matter was moot because the regulations that were being challenged had been replaced with regulations which permit faith-based gatherings.

Greta Engelbrecht SC, for Solidariteit, said since 2020, Covid-19 has affected the daily lives of people around the globe and governments everywhere had to make hard decisions on how to curb the spread of Covid-19.

She said the national state of disaster was declared in SA in March last year and remains in place to this day.

She said when regulations are promulgated with no time for public comment, civil society assumes a heightened role to point out the deficiencies in the regulations, such as pointing out where the regulations make unacceptable inroads into the rights of people and to challenge the government where it fails to protect such rights.

“The present case is concerned with the constitutionally enshrined rights of freedom of religion, which includes the rights to practise that religion, and inroads government had made on that right in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.”