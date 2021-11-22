Soweto 'body parts in fridge' accused in second suicide attempt, says lawyer
The case against murder accused Flavio Hlabangwane — whose fridge in Soweto allegedly contained human body parts — was postponed due to an apparent suicide attempt on Monday.
Hlabangwane's attorney told the Protea magistrate's court he had attempted suicide on Monday morning and asked for him to be placed under observation at Johannesburg Prison. Up to now he has been in custody at Moroka police station.
Magistrate David Mhango ordered that the 26-year-old be placed in the hospital section at Johannesburg prison.
The attorney said an application would be made for him to undergo a mental assessment.
Members of #FlavioHlabangwane's family try to speak to him in court but police stop them. The #bodypartsinfridge case has been postponed to November 30. The court heard that he abandoned bail and has tried to commit suicide twice. Via @SC_White_ for @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/dEquYN6h5H— Dianne Hawker (@diannehawker) November 22, 2021
Hlabangwane avoided making eye contact in the packed court and looked down throughout proceedings.
Angry Soweto residents said they want him to be released on bail so they can “deal with him”.
Mandla Dube, who attended court as a concerned resident, said he would like to see Hlabangwane plead guilty and not waste the court's time.
Hlabangwane was arrested after his partner allegedly discovered human body parts in his fridge at his home in Protea Glen after he went shopping.
Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said an off-duty police officer living in the area responded to the crime scene.
After the gruesome discovery, Hlabangwane stabbed himself in an alleged suicide attempt and was admitted to hospital.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.