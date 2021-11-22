South Africa

Suspected copper thief shot by police during arrest, Ipid to investigate

22 November 2021 - 07:48
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating a case of attempted murder against a 33-year-old police constable after the official’s firearm was discharged. File photo.
Image: GARETH WILSON

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing an incident in which a 30-year-old man was shot during a chase with police following up on suspected copper theft on Sunday.

The investigative directorate said it is investigating a case of attempted murder against a 33-year-old police constable after the official’s firearm was discharged.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said officers were allegedly following up information about a vehicle suspected of being involved in alleged theft of copper.

“The vehicle was spotted near a power station. Police stopped the vehicle and it was searched. One occupant, a Zimbabwean national, didn’t have legal documents. The police cuffed and arrested him and took him to  the back of the police vehicle,” she said.

Langa said another occupant, also a foreign citizen, tried to run away when police arrested his friend.

“The police chased him and it is alleged by the police that during the chase the suspect was holding a firearm. A shot was fired by the police and he was hit in the leg but continued running. The police managed to arrest him and he told them they had shot him."

Langa said the man was taken to Fezingubentombi Hospital Sasolburg for medical treatment.

Langa said the victim resides in Soshanguve, Pretoria.

TimesLIVE

