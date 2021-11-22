South Africa

These are the companies South Africans most want to work for

22 November 2021 - 20:59
The survey revealed that 62% of the respondents would prefer to work for an organisation founded in SA.
The survey revealed that 62% of the respondents would prefer to work for an organisation founded in SA.
Image: 123RF/kritchanut

The Reserve Bank, Transnet and Google topped the list of the most attractive employers of 2021 in business and commerce,  according to a recent survey.

Employer branding agency Universum Global on Monday published a list of the most attractive employers in SA based on an independent and comprehensive career-related survey.

The 2021 survey increased to 24,053 professionals who identified the local companies they were most willing  to work for. This increased from 20,504 in 2020.

Universum SA Professional Awards_Satisfaction with their current employer.
Universum SA Professional Awards_Satisfaction with their current employer.
Image: Universum Global

According to Universum Global, the survey includes 48 industries over 50 different occupational groups.

“The survey is revealing, not only for uncovering the most attractive employers, but also for unpacking key market insights about the ever-changing employment landscape in the country,” it said.

The group said the change in the number of considered employers has shifted throughout the years and business and commerce was leading the pack in terms of employer choices.

“Interest in searching for a career in education, however, has reduced, as has health/medicine. This reveals that the industries demonstrating growth are the ones experienced hires feel would fulfil their current career trajectories.”

Universum SA Professional Awards_Industries with the highest satisfaction
Universum SA Professional Awards_Industries with the highest satisfaction
Image: Universum Global

Universum said though LinkedIn is the front-runner for online usage in finding information about employer brands and information, the employers’ career websites and corporate websites are still relevant in finding the most up-to-date, credible insights.

“WhatsApp ranks highly for information sharing and it emerged that it is considered important to keep hires’ online presence up-to-date and engaging, thus having this medium to communicate effectively and quickly.”

Universum SA Professional Awards_Which industries have the most promoters.
Universum SA Professional Awards_Which industries have the most promoters.
Image: Universum Global

Other interesting findings from the survey showed that satisfaction among employees was found to be highest in the technology and computer software space.

“As the industries are analysed more deeply, specific industries emerge as forerunners in the satisfaction stakes. This is likely to encourage staff to be promoters of the brands in question. The front-runner is still computer software, with e-commerce growing in the wake of the pandemic in terms of recommendations.”

It also found that 62% of the respondents would prefer to work for an organisation founded in SA.

Here are the 20 most attractive employers of 2021 in the business and commerce main field of occupation:

  1. Reserve Bank
  2. Transnet
  3. Google
  4. Investec
  5. Sars
  6. Unilever
  7. AB InBev
  8. Discovery
  9. Coca-Cola SA
  10. National Treasury
  11. BMW Group
  12. First National Bank
  13. Standard Bank
  14. Deloitte
  15. Anglo American
  16. City of Johannesburg
  17. United Nations
  18. PwC
  19. City of Cape Town
  20. Sasol

READ MORE

Revealed: SA's top employer

Auditing and accounting firm KPMG has been ranked South Africa's top employer for business students by Universum, a global leader in employer ...
News
7 years ago

Mashaba pulls out of race to be mayor of Joburg, giving DA the edge

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has pulled out of the Johannesburg mayoral race, giving the DA the upper hand against the ANC.
Politics
1 hour ago

Cleanup under way as floods subside in George

Floods have subsided and the clean-up has officially kicked in, the George municipality said on Monday evening.
News
1 hour ago

Two schoolgirls, 13 prisoners hit by lightning in Zimbabwe on same day

The two girls died while the inmates survived
News
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  2. Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews suspended over UK citizenship security fear News
  3. Gynaecologist who was jailed for patient’s death speaks South Africa
  4. ‘It’s Mangosuthu way or the highway,’ IFP tells ANC Politics
  5. Stolen cellphone leads to the discovery of 7 bodies — now their families try to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Soweto man allegedly in second suicide attempt since arrest after body parts ...
'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest