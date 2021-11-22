These are the companies South Africans most want to work for

The Reserve Bank, Transnet and Google topped the list of the most attractive employers of 2021 in business and commerce, according to a recent survey.

Employer branding agency Universum Global on Monday published a list of the most attractive employers in SA based on an independent and comprehensive career-related survey.

The 2021 survey increased to 24,053 professionals who identified the local companies they were most willing to work for. This increased from 20,504 in 2020.