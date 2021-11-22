Tortilla the tortoise gets her groove back after blood transfusion

Tortilla, a confiscated Leopard tortoise, is recovering after receiving a blood transfusion at the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinarian Hospital at the beginning of the month.

The wildlife non-profit group said a poor diet led to her severe anemia.

She was admitted to the hospital for treatment of a large wound on her front right leg.

Small animal veterinary surgeon Dr Karin Lourens, known as Dr K, said Tortilla was sedated so she could be properly examined.

“While under sedation we took blood for routine blood work and found that she was extremely anaemic. This is not easily identifiable in reptiles as they don’t show disease as readily as mammals and birds.”