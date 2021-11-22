South Africa

Tshwane worried as active Covid-19 cases reach 1,600

'While it might be too early to talk about the fourth wave being in our midst, now is not the time to let our guard down': city spokesperson

22 November 2021 - 14:10
A Covid-19 fourth wave is likely to be less severe, say modellers, but hospitals could still be overwhelmed. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/perig76

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the city of Tshwane has risen sharply to 1,600, with a cluster outbreak at the Tshwane University of Technology's Pretoria West campus particularly worrying.

“Other areas of concern with increased infections include Hatfield, Atteridgeville, Mamelodi East, Centurion and Soshanguve,” city spokesperson Sipho Stuurman said.

The latest Covid-19 report, on Monday morning, puts active cases at 1,689. Last week on Monday, the number of active cases was 362.

“This is concerning and requires increased vigilance from all our residents,” said Stuurman.

New confirmed daily cases have also increased, from below 50 to above 300.

“Another concern is that traditionally over the festive season, Tshwane residents welcome visitors from other areas and provinces. This can obviously increase the possibility of infections.

“Therefore we appeal to residents to continue adhering to well-known Covid-19 safety protocols. While it might be too early to talk about the fourth wave being in our midst, now is not the time to let our guard down.”

Stuurman said the city’s health department and other stakeholders were working closely with their provincial counterparts to ensure that all measures are in place to address the infection spikes and provide support to those who need it.

