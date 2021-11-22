South Africa

Two children dead, 7 taken for medical treatment after being struck by lightning

22 November 2021 - 07:52
Two children lost their lives after being struck by lightning in Mpumalanga on Saturday.
Two children lost their lives after being struck by lightning in Mpumalanga on Saturday.
Image: 123RF/Richard Valdez

Two children died and seven were hospitalised after being struck by lightning at Sheepmoor in the Gert Sibande district on Saturday.

According to police information, a group of young boys were playing soccer around 5pm at a local sports ground when it started raining and the children reportedly sought cover under a tree.

“Unfortunately nine children were struck by lightning and two lost their lives. Seven were taken to hospital for medical treatment,” said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.

Mohlala said an inquest case is being investigated by police in Sheepmoor.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela has sent condolences  on behalf of police management to the families of the two children who lost their lives.

Manamela wished a speedy recovery for the injured children, and urged parents to be vigilant and warn their children about the dangers of lightning and to avoid tall, isolated objects and not to stand near trees during stormy weather.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Storm warning issued after lightning kills KZN 13-year-old

A girl of 13 has died after being struck by lightning in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
News
2 weeks ago

Brolly politic in Cape Town as downpour puts damper on voting queues

Voters braved driving rain to turn up in dripping numbers at polling stations in Cape Town’s "deep south" on Monday.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Forensic science is unlocking the mysteries of fatal lightning strikes

When a lightning death is suspected, forensic pathologists determine cause of death by looking for signs of lightning trauma in the deceased’s skin ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  2. Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews suspended over UK citizenship security fear News
  3. ‘It’s Mangosuthu way or the highway,’ IFP tells ANC Politics
  4. ‘He should not have taken a gun off a police officer’: What you said about ... South Africa
  5. Court finds no unreasonable delay in R102m Shepherd Bushiri fraud case South Africa

Latest Videos

'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo