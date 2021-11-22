Unplanned outages and service disruption after flooding in George
Major roads in George on the Garden Route are under water after heavy downpours.
On Monday the municipality urged residents to stay home.
The municipality’s spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose said several streets in and around the city are under water, dangerous and impassable.
“Due to heavy rainfall, major flooding is occurring in Langenhoven Street close to Virgin Active, Wellington Street, Craddock Street near Watson and Hope Street,” she said.
Garden Route district municipality communications officer Herman Pieters said flooding is ongoing in the region, specifically in the George municipal area.
“We are responding within the available resources to incidents,” he said.
Pieters said they were working with the George municipality to respond to flooding incidents.
“A lot of smaller incidents have taken place,” he said.
#George Municipality has made an urgent appeal for people to stay at home if they can as heavy rain and extensive flooding is causing road closures and other issues across the city. #Flooding— Shonisani Tshikalange (@21shoni) November 22, 2021
Video Supplied pic.twitter.com/ji5R1SPCkK
The municipality has warned the public to stay off roads where possible and until most water has run off.
Edwards-Klose said drain lids are lifting due to the flooding. “Municipal service sections are addressing the impacts in this regard. Please drive slowly and cautiously if you must be on the roads or are returning home,” she said.
Some areas across the city were also affected by unplanned power outages, she said.
“Kraaibosch Village, Kraaibosch Estate, Welgelegen and Wilderness Heights are off. The municipality is attending. We appeal for your patience as safety issues may impact our electricians’ ability to deal with some matters.”
Motorists have been urged to avoid Langenhoven Street, Hope Street, Mary Street, R102 Old Airport Road, Fiegland Street, Borchards, Merriman Street, which is closed from Laing Street to Union, and Saasveld Road.
“The George municipality driver’s licence testing centre is closed due to a power outage. The municipality will update when reopening. New housing offices are closed today.”
Edwards-Klose said refuse removal, which started late due to flooding, has been suspended and the connectivity of some administrative phone lines is also affected.
The municipality said the inaugural council meeting has been postponed to 12pm today due to the weather conditions.
Southern Cape - George (Update): Severe Flooding - avoid travel if not absolutely essential pic.twitter.com/FiSMS5wCwQ— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) November 22, 2021
Hope str in George.... Wonings heeltemal onder water.📸Giel Odendaal @peoples_weather @JoelGuy_ @SAWeatherServic @VoxWeatherZa @AgriWesKaap @_ArriveAlive @maroelamedia pic.twitter.com/h83TP6ilg7— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) November 22, 2021
Urgent: Due to heavy rainfall major flooding is occurring in Langenhoven Street close to Virgin active, Wellington Street, Craddock Street near Watson and Hope Street. Drain lids lifting due flooding and we ask the public to stay off the roads and until most water run off— George Municipality (@george_mun) November 22, 2021
TimesLIVE
