Unplanned outages and service disruption after flooding in George

Major roads in George on the Garden Route are under water after heavy downpours.

On Monday the municipality urged residents to stay home.

The municipality’s spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose said several streets in and around the city are under water, dangerous and impassable.

“Due to heavy rainfall, major flooding is occurring in Langenhoven Street close to Virgin Active, Wellington Street, Craddock Street near Watson and Hope Street,” she said.

Garden Route district municipality communications officer Herman Pieters said flooding is ongoing in the region, specifically in the George municipal area.

“We are responding within the available resources to incidents,” he said.

Pieters said they were working with the George municipality to respond to flooding incidents.

“A lot of smaller incidents have taken place,” he said.