WATCH | Malema’s DJ skills and Mpofu’s dance moves rock EFF rally

EFF leader Julius Malema and the party’s former national chairperson Dali Mpofu had supporters entertained at a rally over the weekend, showing off their DJ skills and, slick dance moves.

The party hosted a Siyabonga Rally in Thembisa on Saturday to thank voters for their support at the polls earlier this month.

The festivities included slaughtering cows and musical entertainment from Mdu Masilela, Mlindo the Vocalist, Uncle Vinny, Big Zulu and Malema as the DJ.

The party leader, after delivering his speech at the Winnie Mandela informal settlement, took to the turntable to play amapiano.