WATCH | Malema’s DJ skills and Mpofu’s dance moves rock EFF rally
EFF leader Julius Malema and the party’s former national chairperson Dali Mpofu had supporters entertained at a rally over the weekend, showing off their DJ skills and, slick dance moves.
The party hosted a Siyabonga Rally in Thembisa on Saturday to thank voters for their support at the polls earlier this month.
The festivities included slaughtering cows and musical entertainment from Mdu Masilela, Mlindo the Vocalist, Uncle Vinny, Big Zulu and Malema as the DJ.
The party leader, after delivering his speech at the Winnie Mandela informal settlement, took to the turntable to play amapiano.
Mpofu was seen dancing to Malema’s set and smiling for the camera.
During the rally, Malema thanked supporter, saying: “We brought you here to Winnie Mandela informal settlement because we want to reawaken your consciousness. You must know it is about the people in this squatter camp, the outsourced cleaners and security guards,” said Malema.
He dismissed claims the party lost at the polls.
“They say EFF has lost. How do you lose something you don’t have? You can’t lose what you don’t have. We are not in a hurry, we are building this organisation ground up. Kancane kancane (slowly) we will achieve what we want to achieve,” said Malema.
“The logo of the EFF doesn’t only have SA as a map. It has the whole of Africa to show you the vision.
“We don’t want to rush things and think we have people in the EFF, only to find out people are here for positions. We must take government with real people who were with us through and through and not for positions.”
