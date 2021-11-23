Banning worship but allowing gambling is discrimination: Muslim Lawyers Association on lockdown

Discrimination was manifestly clear in lockdown regulations which banned faith-based meetings while other gatherings in places such as casinos, gyms and museums were permitted.

This was the submission made by the Muslim Lawyers Association in the South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday in a case challenging regulations by the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) which prohibited faith-based gatherings during certain levels of lockdown in SA.

The organisation is one of four seeking an order declaring that regulations which eliminated the right to gather and worship, while other sectors of the country were free to go about their business, were unconstitutional and unlawful.

They also seek to set aside regulations made by the Cogta minister in December 2020 and January 2021, which banned all religious gatherings during those periods of lockdown.

Feroze Boda SC, for the association, said there could be little debate that the regulations infringed on the right to religion and the right to equality.

Boda said this was because these core rights gave human beings identity and allowed them to express that identity.