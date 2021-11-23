South Africa

Booster dose of Pfizer vaccine under review in SA

23 November 2021 - 07:17 By TimesLIVE
A medical worker administers a dose of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease vaccine. File image
Image: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

SA’s Health Products Regulatory Authority has received an application for a Pfizer booster vaccination against Covid-19.

The double-jab vaccine has been rolled out across SA. The application for a third dose was submitted to Sahpra on November 17, the authority said in a statement.

“Sahpra will now commence with the assessment of data for the safety and efficacy of the third dose.

“The outcome of the assessment will be communicated in due course.”

Reuters reported that US regulators last week expanded eligibility for booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines to all fully-vaccinated adults, having previously approved boosters for all recipients of the J&J vaccine.

TimesLIVE

